Global White Goods Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global White Goods market was valued at 19979.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
White Goods is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning. White Goods can be classified into: major appliances, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major White Goods spans a variety of devices comprising refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, dishwashing appliances, air-conditioning appliances, large and small cooking appliances. Global White Goods key players include Midea, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux, Bosch, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Cooling-Refrigerator is the largest segment, with a share over 15%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offline Sales, followed by Online Sales.
By Market Verdors:
- Whirlpool Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Haier Group
- Samsung Group
- Electrolux
- Panasonic Corporation
- Midea
- Sears
- Bosch
- Hisense
- Arcelik
- Meiling
By Types:
- Cooling-Refrigerator
- Cooling-Freezer
- Washing Machine-Front Load
- Washing Machine-Top Load
- Cooking-Freestanding Cooker
- Cooking-Built-in Cooker
- Cooking-Hobs
- Tumble Dryers
- Dishwashers
By Applications:
- Offline Sales
- Online Sales
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by White Goods Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global White Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Cooling-Refrigerator
1.4.3 Cooling-Freezer
1.4.4 Washing Machine-Front Load
1.4.5 Washing Machine-Top Load
1.4.6 Cooking-Freestanding Cooker
1.4.7 Cooking-Built-in Cooker
1.4.8 Cooking-Hobs
1.4.9 Tumble Dryers
1.4.10 Dishwashers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global White Goods Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Offline Sales
1.5.3 Online Sales
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global White Goods Market
1.8.1 Global White Goods Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global White Goods Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global White Goods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global White Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers White Goods Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global White Goods Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global White
