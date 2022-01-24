January 24, 2022

Global White Goods Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global White Goods market was valued at 19979.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

White Goods is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning. White Goods can be classified into: major appliances, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major White Goods spans a variety of devices comprising refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, dishwashing appliances, air-conditioning appliances, large and small cooking appliances. Global White Goods key players include Midea, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux, Bosch, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Cooling-Refrigerator is the largest segment, with a share over 15%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offline Sales, followed by Online Sales.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • LG Electronics
  • Haier Group
  • Samsung Group
  • Electrolux
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Midea
  • Sears
  • Bosch
  • Hisense
  • Arcelik
  • Meiling

By Types:

  • Cooling-Refrigerator
  • Cooling-Freezer
  • Washing Machine-Front Load
  • Washing Machine-Top Load
  • Cooking-Freestanding Cooker
  • Cooking-Built-in Cooker
  • Cooking-Hobs
  • Tumble Dryers
  • Dishwashers

By Applications:

  • Offline Sales
  • Online Sales

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by White Goods Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global White Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cooling-Refrigerator

1.4.3 Cooling-Freezer

1.4.4 Washing Machine-Front Load

1.4.5 Washing Machine-Top Load

1.4.6 Cooking-Freestanding Cooker

1.4.7 Cooking-Built-in Cooker

1.4.8 Cooking-Hobs

1.4.9 Tumble Dryers

1.4.10 Dishwashers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global White Goods Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Offline Sales

1.5.3 Online Sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global White Goods Market

1.8.1 Global White Goods Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global White Goods Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global White Goods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global White Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers White Goods Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global White Goods Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global White

