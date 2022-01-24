Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels market was valued at 1206.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The TFL is a melamine-saturated dcor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.In 2017, the sale of Kronospan M&P Kaindl was 77.4M Sq.m, and the company held a share of 6.32%. In the US market, Roseburg and Arauco have an absolute market share. Kronospan M&P Kaindl, Swiss Krono Group and Sonae Industria are leaders in the European market. In short, the market concentration in Europe and the United States is high, and a few companies occupy the majority of market share.

By Market Verdors:

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

TEEHOME

Swiss Krono Group

Roseburg

Arauco

Sonae Industria

DareGlobal Wood

Egger

Panel Processing

Fuxiang

Shengguo Tree

MJB Wood Group

AICA Kogyo

Panolam Industries International

Uniboard

Wilsonart

Dongwha Malaysia

Funder America

Specialty Laminates

Purbanchal Laminates

By Types:

Woodgrain

Marble

Solid Color

By Applications:

Furniture

Interior Decoration

Store Fixtures

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

