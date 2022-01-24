Global TCB Bonder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global TCB Bonder market was valued at 32.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350 to 400C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump.Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global TCB Bonder market is driven by increased TCB Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, TCB Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology. The leading enterprises in the TCB Bonder market are ASMPT (AMICRA) (HK) and K&S (US), which followed by Besi (NL), Shibaura (JP), SET (FR), and Hanmi (KR). These Top companies currently account for more than 91.03% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. North America TCB Bonder market would keep being the largest market, followed by Europe in 2018. Japan market and China market would rank forth (12 units) and fifth (11 units).

By Market Verdors:

ASMPT (Amicra)

K&S

BESI

Shibaura

SET

Hamni

By Types:

Automatic TCB Bonder

Manual TCB Bonder

By Applications:

IDMs

OSAT

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by TCB Bonder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global TCB Bonder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Automatic TCB Bonder

1.4.3 Manual TCB Bonder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global TCB Bonder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 IDMs

1.5.3 OSAT

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global TCB Bonder Market

1.8.1 Global TCB Bonder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global TCB Bonder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global TCB Bonder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global TCB Bonder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers TCB Bonder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global TCB Bonder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global TCB Bonder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America TCB Bonder Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America TCB Bonder Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America TCB Bonder Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue,

