Global Ethyleneamines Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ethyleneamines market was valued at 1492.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Vinylamine refers to acyclic polymer products of ethylenediamine, as an important fine chemical intermediate, mainly used in surfactants, epoxy resin curing agents, pesticide raw materials, pharmaceutical raw materials, detergent additives, polyamide resins , Papermaking additives, raw materials for water treatment agents, dye fixing agents, raw materials for adhesives, etc.Europe is the largest vinylamine production area in the world, accounting for approximately 36%, and the United States is the second largest production area, accounting for approximately 21%. At present, major global manufacturers include Nouryon (AkzoNobel), BASF, Dow, Huntsman and Delamine, etc., and the major manufacturers accounted for more than 90% in 2019.
By Market Verdors:
- Dow
- Nouryon (AkzoNobel)
- Huntsman
- BASF
- Tosoh
- Delamine
- Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group Co,Ltd.
- Arabian Amines Company
- Diamines And Chemicals Limited (DACL)
- Sadara
By Types:
- EDA
- DETA
- Piperazine
- TETA
- AEEA
- AEP
- HEP
By Applications:
- Agriculture
- Chemical Industry
- Textile
- Oil
- Resin
- Medicine
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ethyleneamines Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ethyleneamines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 EDA
1.4.3 DETA
1.4.4 Piperazine
1.4.5 TETA
1.4.6 AEEA
1.4.7 AEP
1.4.8 HEP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ethyleneamines Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Agriculture
1.5.3 Chemical Industry
1.5.4 Textile
1.5.5 Oil
1.5.6 Resin
1.5.7 Medicine
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Ethyleneamines Market
1.8.1 Global Ethyleneamines Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Ethyleneamines Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Ethyleneamines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Ethyleneamines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Ethyleneamines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Ethyleneamines Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Ethyleneamines Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
