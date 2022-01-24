Global Industrial Boilers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Boilers market was valued at 1184.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A boiler is typically a closed vessel and has water stored inside it. In this heating system, a furnace is required to heat the boiler. Fuels such as coal are used to generate the heat. Subsequently, the heated air comes in contact with the vessel and convection takes place, heating the water inside the vessel. The heated water eventually produces steam.On the basis of type, the fire-tube segment dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a higher rate than the water-tube segment owing to the compact design and efficient operation of fire-tube boilers.

By Market Verdors:

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox

Dongfang Electric

General Electric

Siemens

AC Boilers

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Harbin Electric

IHI

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Thermax

Ab&Co Group

Alfa Laval

Andritz Energy & Environment

Suzhou Hailu

Robey-Wellman Boilers & Furnaces

Taiyuan Boiler

Vapor Power International

Superior Boiler Works

Bryan Steam

Hurst Boiler & Welding Company

By Types:

200MW below

200MW-500MW

500MW or above

By Applications:

Power

Metallurgy

Petrochemical industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Boilers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Boilers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 200MW below

1.4.3 200MW-500MW

1.4.4 500MW or above

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Boilers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power

1.5.3 Metallurgy

1.5.4 Petrochemical industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Boilers Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Boilers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Boilers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Boilers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Boilers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Boilers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Boilers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Boilers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Industrial Boilers Sales

