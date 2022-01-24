Global Marine Autopilots Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Marine Autopilots market was valued at 376.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Steering gear is used to control the ship`s navigation equipment.There are three kinds of automatic steering gear, follow-up steering gear and manual steering gear.Global Marine steering apparatus mainly include: simrad, FURUNO, RAYMARINE, GARMIN,humminbird, anschuetz, Sperry Marine,Tokimec, Beijing he believed in the sea, the Chinese navigation technology, Navis, liaoning lida automation, jiujiang the Chinese instrument, jinzhou ship electrical appliance factory, of the Marine electronics, kam air huizhong, etc.These companies account for about 70% of the global market.Among them, simrad, FURUNO and RAYMARINE are among the world`s leading brands.As the steering gear has a single product and supporting sales mode, the price gap between enterprises is relatively large.The price of the single product is about 10,000 yuan, and the system supporting sales, the price is expensive, between tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

By Market Verdors:

simrad

FURUNO

RAYMARINE

GARMIN

humminbird

anschuetz

Sperry Marine

Tokimec

Highlander

CSSC

Navis

Lida Navigation

Jiujiang Zhongchuan Instrument Co.,Ltd.

Jinzhou Shipping Electrical Appliance Factory

CETC Maritime Electronics Research Institute C o,Ltd.

Jinhang Huizhong Electric

By Types:

Automatic Autopilots

Follow-up Autopilots

Manual Autopilots

By Applications:

Merchant Ships

Fishing Boats

Yacht

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Marine Autopilots Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Marine Autopilots Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Automatic Autopilots

1.4.3 Follow-up Autopilots

1.4.4 Manual Autopilots

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marine Autopilots Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Merchant Ships

1.5.3 Fishing Boats

1.5.4 Yacht

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Marine Autopilots Market

1.8.1 Global Marine Autopilots Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Autopilots Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Marine Autopilots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Marine Autopilots Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Autopilots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Marine Autopilots Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Marine Autopilots Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Marine Autopilots Sa

