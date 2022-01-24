Global Running Watches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Running Watches market was valued at 99.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Running Watches is an information processing device with the basic time function, which could be used for sports. In the report, the Running Watches are used in Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training and Other sports. There are a number of different running watches available for runners. In the report, Running Watches have the function of Pedometer, GPS, HRM (heart rate monitor) or with a combination with them.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Casio

Polar

Motorola/Lenovo

TomTom

Xiaomi

Timex

Nokia

Soleus

By Types:

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

By Applications:

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Running Watches Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Running Watches Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pedometer Watches

1.4.3 GPS Watches

1.4.4 Heart Rate Watches

1.4.5 GPS +HRM Watches

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Running Watches Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Running

1.5.3 Biking

1.5.4 Climbing

1.5.5 Cardio Training

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Running Watches Market

1.8.1 Global Running Watches Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Running Watches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Running Watches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Running Watches Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Running Watches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Running Watches Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Running Watches Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Running Wat

