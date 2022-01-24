Global Automotive Chromium Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Chromium market was valued at 1464.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chromium plating is being increasingly used for plating various passenger vehicle components such as bumpers, grills, mirror covers, inner & outer door handle, interior decorative parts, headrest and other parts. Chromium plating process involves different steps which include degreasing, cleaning dirt & impurities, different types of pretreatment varying according to substrate material.Germany and UK cumulatively accounted over 35% of the Europe market in 2015 on account of rising automotive vehicle production in this region. These countries are engaged in manufacturing passenger and commercial vehicle on large scale. The innovative use of chromium to provide quality components as per the industry requirement is expected to have a positive impact on the market over next nine years.

By Market Verdors:

Macdermid Enthone Inc.

Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd.

Sarrel

MVC Holdings, LLC.

By Types:

Decorative Plating

Functional Plating

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Chromium Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Chromium Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Decorative Plating

1.4.3 Functional Plating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Chromium Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Chromium Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Chromium Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Chromium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Chromium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Chromium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Chromium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Chromium Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Chromium Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Automotive Chromium Sales Volume

