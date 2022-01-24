MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Research Report 2022

The global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market was valued at 133.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In essence, a gate driver consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in 2017. In the industry, Infineon Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.27%, 13.48% and 9.42% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are five mainly types of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, including Single Channel Gate Drivers, Half-bridge Gate Drivers, Full Bridge Gate Drivers, Three Phase Gate Drivers and Others. And Half-bridge Gate Drivers is the main type for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, and the Half-bridge Gate Drivers reached a sales volume of approximately 232.77 M Unit in 2017, with 41.94% of global sales volume. MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Power Integrations, Inc.

Vishay

Broadcom

Analog Devices

IXYS

Toshiba

Renesas

Powerex

By Types:

Single Channel Gate Drivers

Half-bridge Gate Drivers

Full Bridge Gate Drivers

Three Phase Gate Drivers

By Applications:

Home Appliance

Automotive

Display & Lighting

Power Supply

