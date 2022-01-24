E-passport and E-visa Market Research Report 2022

The global E-passport and E-visa market was valued at 841.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport`s data page: the holder`s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders` visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority`s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used. The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China. Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry. Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

By Market Verdors:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

By Types:

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

By Applications:

Adult

Child

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-passport and E-visa Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Child

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global E-passport and E-visa Market

1.8.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers E-passport and E-visa Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

