E-passport and E-visa Market Research Report 2022

E-passport and E-visa Market Research Report 20224 min read
The global E-passport and E-visa market was valued at 841.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport`s data page: the holder`s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders` visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority`s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used. The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China. Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry. Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.
By Market Verdors:
- Gemalto
- Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
- India Security Press
- Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
- Bundesdruckerei
- Japan National Printing Bureau
- Goznak
- Casa da Moeda do Brasil
- Canadian Bank Note
- Royal Mint of Spain
- Polish Security Printing Works
- Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
- Iris Corporation Berhad
- Semlex Group
- Veridos
- Morpho
By Types:
- Ordinary E-passport
- Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
By Applications:
- Adult
- Child
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-passport and E-visa Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport
1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Adult
1.5.3 Child
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global E-passport and E-visa Market
1.8.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers E-passport and E-visa Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
