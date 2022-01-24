January 24, 2022

E-passport and E-visa Market Research Report 2022

The global E-passport and E-visa market was valued at 841.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport`s data page: the holder`s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders` visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority`s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used. The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China. Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry. Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

By Market Verdors:

  • Gemalto
  • Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
  • India Security Press
  • Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
  • Bundesdruckerei
  • Japan National Printing Bureau
  • Goznak
  • Casa da Moeda do Brasil
  • Canadian Bank Note
  • Royal Mint of Spain
  • Polish Security Printing Works
  • Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
  • Iris Corporation Berhad
  • Semlex Group
  • Veridos
  • Morpho

By Types:

  • Ordinary E-passport
  • Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

By Applications:

  • Adult
  • Child

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-passport and E-visa Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Child

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global E-passport and E-visa Market

1.8.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers E-passport and E-visa Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

