Direct Attach Cable Market Research Report 2022

The global Direct Attach Cable market was valued at 1221.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 21.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

DAC cables, or ?Direct Attach Cables?, are a form of shielded high speed cable with SFP connectors on either end. They can be used to connect switches to routers and/or servers.The increasing demand for next-generation high speed pluggable-products is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with the set-up of optical cable networks, as well as the expensive raw materials used in the manufacture of optical cables, for instance, silica and plastic, are additional factors that hinder the growth of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cleveland Cable Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Juniper Networks

Methode Electronics

Molex, LLC

Nexans

Panduit

ProLabs Ltd

Solid Optics

The Siemon Company

3M

Avago Technologies Ltd

Emcore Corporation

FCI Electronics

Finisar Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

TE Connectivity Ltd.

By Types:

QSFP

SFP

CXP

Cx4

CFP

CDFP

By Applications:

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Storage

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Attach Cable Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct Attach Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 QSFP

1.4.3 SFP

1.4.4 CXP

1.4.5 Cx4

1.4.6 CFP

1.4.7 CDFP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct Attach Cable Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Networking

1.5.3 Telecommunications

1.5.4 Data Storage

1.5.5 High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Direct Attach Cable Market

1.8.1 Global Direct Attach Cable Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Direct Attach Cable Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Direct Attach Cable Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Direct Attach Cable Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Direct Attach Cable Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Direct Attach Cable Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

