Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market Research Report 2022

The global Ultrasonic Position Sensor market was valued at 47.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ultrasonic Position Sensor (also called Ultrasonic Sensor) is a device that can measure the distance to an object by using sound waves. It measures distance by sending out a sound wave at a specific frequency and listening for that sound wave to bounce back. By recording the elapsed time between the sound wave being generated and the sound wave bouncing back, it is possible to calculate the distance between the sonar sensor and the object.EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Ultrasonic Position Sensor market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Ultrasonic Position Sensor in 2016. In the industry, PEPPERL+FUCHS profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Schneider Electric and Microsonic ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 32.38%, 17.33% and 11.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Ultrasonic Position Sensor, including Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor and Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor. And Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor is the main type for Ultrasonic Position Sensor, and the Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor reached a sales volume of approximately 908.98 K Unit in 2016, with 67.37% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

Pepperl+Fuchs

Schneider Electric

Microsonic

Sick AG

TURCK

Baumer

Ifm Electronic

Rockwell Automation

Balluff

Eaton

Keyence

Omron Corporation

GARLO GAVAZZI

MaxBotix Inc.

Warner Electric (Altra)

By Types:

Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor

Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor

By Applications:

Industrial

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ultrasonic Position Sensor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor

1.4.3 Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market

1.8.1 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ultrasonic Position Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

