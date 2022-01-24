EMI and EMC Filters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EMI Filters, or electromagnetic interference filters, also called RFI Filters or radio-frequency interference filters, are an electrical device / circuit that mitigate the high frequency Electromagnetic noise present on the power and signal lines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI and EMC Filters in global, including the following market information:

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EMI and EMC Filters companies in 2021 (%)

The global EMI and EMC Filters market was valued at 448.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 618.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Phase EMI/EMC Filters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EMI and EMC Filters include Schaffner, TDK, Astrodyne TDI, TE Connectivity, Schurter, APITech, COSEL, Exxelia and BLOCK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EMI and EMC Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Phase EMI/EMC Filters

Three Phase EMI/EMC Filters

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Renewable Energy

Appliances

Others

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMI and EMC Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMI and EMC Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EMI and EMC Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies EMI and EMC Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schaffner

TDK

Astrodyne TDI

TE Connectivity

Schurter

APITech

COSEL

Exxelia

BLOCK

Roxburgh EMC (DEM Manufacturing)

Delta Electronics

Curtis Industries

Murrelektronik

Ohmite Mfg Co

Enerdoor

KEMET (YAGEO)

EMI Solutions

JONES TECH

Jianli Electronic

Yunpen Electronic

High and Low Corp

Shenzhen YanBiXin Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EMI and EMC Filters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EMI and EMC Filters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EMI and EMC Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EMI and EMC Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EMI and EMC Filters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EMI and EMC Filters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EMI and EMC Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EMI and EMC Filters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EMI and EMC Filters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EMI and EMC Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI and EMC Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI and EMC Filters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI and EMC Filters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMI and EMC Filters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI and EMC Filters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

