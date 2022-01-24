Global Golf Cart Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Golf Cart market was valued at 169.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Golf carts are used by golfers to carry heavy golf clubs and equipment. They are also used for daily commuting needs over short distances. Golf carts are usually gasoline-powered or electric, but recently solar-powered golf carts have also been developed. Electric golf carts have more preference among consumers.The technical barriers of Golf Cart are low, and the Golf Cart market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Yamaha Motor, Textron, Club Car, AGT, CitEcar Electric Vehicles and others. The main threat facing the company is the sturdiness of the competition within the market. The product will not be trying to replace solutions already on the market, however; competing with companies like Yamaha Motor and Club Car could be a real threat for a small startup companies. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Golf Cart raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Golf Cart. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Golf Cart in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Golf Cart market. In North America, Golf Cart manufactures mainly include Yamaha Motor, Textron, Club Car, AGT, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, and others. As the same time, in North America market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Yamaha Motor. North America is the world`s largest producer of Golf Cart; as the same time, the consumption of Golf Cart in North America grown gradually. In the result, Golf Cart in North America was export-oriented until now.

