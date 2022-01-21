Electrochlorination Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrochlorination is the process of producing hypochlorite by running an electric current through salt water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrochlorination Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrochlorination Systems market was valued at 380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 540.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brine System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrochlorination Systems include De Nora, Evoqua, ACG, MIOX, Kemisan, HADA Intelligence Technology, Bio-Microbics, Weifang Hechuang and ProMinent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrochlorination Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brine System

Seawater System

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Marine

Industrial

Other

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electrochlorination Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrochlorination Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrochlorination Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

De Nora

Evoqua

ACG

MIOX

Kemisan

HADA Intelligence Technology

Bio-Microbics

Weifang Hechuang

ProMinent

SCITEC

NEAO

Flotech Controls

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Frames

Ourui Industrial

Grundfos

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Cathodic Marine Engineering

H2O

Petrosadid

