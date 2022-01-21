Telecom API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An application programming interface (API) is a set of standard software functions an application can use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telecom API in Global, including the following market information:

Global Telecom API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telecom API market was valued at 23790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 80600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SMS, MMS, and RCS API Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telecom API include Verizon, AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom AG, Softbank, China Telecom, Telefonica, Vodafone and America Movil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telecom API companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telecom API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telecom API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SMS, MMS, and RCS API

WebRTC API

Payment API

Maps & Location API

Identity Management API

Voice API

Other

Global Telecom API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telecom API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise

Government

Other

Global Telecom API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telecom API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telecom API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telecom API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Verizon

AT&T

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom AG

Softbank

China Telecom

Telefonica

Vodafone

America Movil

Orange

AU By KDDI

China Unicom

NTT DOCOMO

SK Telecom

Bharti Airtel Limited

LG Uplus

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telecom API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Telecom API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Telecom API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Telecom API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Telecom API Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telecom API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Telecom API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Telecom API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telecom API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Telecom API Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telecom API Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Telecom API Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telecom API Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Telecom API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 SMS, MMS, and RCS API

