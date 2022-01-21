Cadusafos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cadusafos is an organic thiophosphate and an organothiophosphate insecticide. It has a role as an EC 3.1.1.7 (acetylcholinesterase) inhibitor, a nematicide and an agrochemical. It is a colorless to slightly yellow liquid, slightly soluble in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cadusafos in global, including the following market information:

Global Cadusafos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cadusafos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Cadusafos companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cadusafos market was valued at 2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granule Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cadusafos include FMC, Jiangsu Haoyang Biotechnology and Jiangsu Xuzhou Shennong Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cadusafos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cadusafos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Cadusafos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granule

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Global Cadusafos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Cadusafos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits

Vegetables

Other

Global Cadusafos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Cadusafos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cadusafos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cadusafos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cadusafos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Cadusafos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FMC

Jiangsu Haoyang Biotechnology

Jiangsu Xuzhou Shennong Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cadusafos Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cadusafos Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cadusafos Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cadusafos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cadusafos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cadusafos Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cadusafos Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cadusafos Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cadusafos Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cadusafos Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cadusafos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cadusafos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cadusafos Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cadusafos Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cadusafos Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cadusafos Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cadusafos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Granule

4.1.3 Emulsifiable Concentrate

4.2 By Type – Global Cadusafos Revenue & Forecasts

