Fosthiazate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fosthiazate is a nematicide discovered and developed by ISK. Fosthiazate provides a good and stable control of cyst, root-knot, root lesion and free-living.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fosthiazate in global, including the following market information:

Global Fosthiazate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Fosthiazate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT) Global top five Fosthiazate companies in 2021 (%) The global Fosthiazate market was valued at 104 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 136.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Purity: 90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fosthiazate include ISK, Hebei Sannong Agricultural Chemical and Veyong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fosthiazate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fosthiazate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fosthiazate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 90%

Purity: <90%

Global Fosthiazate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fosthiazate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables

Flowers

Fruits

Medicinal

Herbs

Other

Global Fosthiazate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fosthiazate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fosthiazate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fosthiazate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fosthiazate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fosthiazate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ISK

Hebei

Sannong

Agricultural

Chemical

Veyong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fosthiazate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fosthiazate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fosthiazate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fosthiazate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fosthiazate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fosthiazate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fosthiazate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fosthiazate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fosthiazate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fosthiazate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fosthiazate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fosthiazate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fosthiazate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fosthiazate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fosthiazate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fosthiazate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fosthiazate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: ?90%

4.1.3 Purity: <90%

