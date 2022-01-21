Terbufos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Terbufos is a chemical compound used in insecticides and nematicides. Terbufos is part of the chemical family of organophosphates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Terbufos in global, including the following market information:

Global Terbufos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Terbufos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KT)

Global top five Terbufos companies in 2021 (%)

The global Terbufos market was valued at 94 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Terbufos include AMVAC Chemical and Coromandel etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Terbufos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Terbufos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KT)

Global Terbufos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 85%

Purity: 88%

Global Terbufos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KT)

Global Terbufos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corn

Beet

Cereal Sorghum

Other

Global Terbufos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KT)

Global Terbufos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Terbufos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Terbufos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Terbufos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KT)

Key companies Terbufos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMVAC Chemical

Coromandel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Terbufos Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Terbufos Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Terbufos Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Terbufos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Terbufos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Terbufos Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Terbufos Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Terbufos Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Terbufos Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Terbufos Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Terbufos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Terbufos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Terbufos Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terbufos Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Terbufos Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terbufos Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Terbufos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: ?85%

4.1.3 Purity: ?88%

4.2 By Type – Global Terbufos Revenue & Forecasts

