Clethodim Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Clethodim is a selective post-emergence cyclohexenone herbicide used to control annual and perennial grasses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clethodim in global, including the following market information:

Global Clethodim Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Clethodim Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Clethodim companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clethodim market was valued at 556.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 832.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clethodim 90% Pure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clethodim include Shandong CYNDA, Yifan Bio-tech, Shenyang SCIENCREAT, Shandong Qiaochang, Yadong Chemical, Lansen, Nutrichem, UPL (Arysta) and Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clethodim manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clethodim Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Clethodim Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clethodim 90% Pure

> Clethodim 90% Pure

Global Clethodim Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Clethodim Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soybean

Oilseed Rape

Cotton

Peanut

Other

Global Clethodim Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Clethodim Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clethodim revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clethodim revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Clethodim sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Clethodim sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shandong CYNDA

Yifan Bio-tech

Shenyang SCIENCREAT

Shandong Qiaochang

Yadong Chemical

Lansen

Nutrichem

UPL (Arysta)

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Cangzhou Green Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clethodim Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Clethodim Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Clethodim Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Clethodim Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Clethodim Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Clethodim Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clethodim Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Clethodim Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Clethodim Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Clethodim Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Clethodim Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clethodim Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Clethodim Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clethodim Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clethodim Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clethodim Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Clethodim Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Clethodim 90% Pure

4.1.3 > Clethodim 90% Pure

4.2 By Type – Global Clethodim Revenue & Forecasts

