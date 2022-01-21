Weight Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Weight Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Weight management refers to a new weight solution that professional doctors or dietitians give personalized plans of comprehensive nutrition, exercise, lifestyle and other elements according to the physical characteristics of customers, and carry out real-time monitoring and recording of food, water and exercise amount on the day.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weight Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Weight Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weight Management market was valued at 247680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 394870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weight Loss Diet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weight Management include Herbalife, Weight Watchers, ICON Health & Fitness, Brunswick Corporation, Nutrisystem, Kellogg, Johnson Health Tech, Technogym and Central Sports, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weight Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weight Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Weight Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Weight Loss Diet
- Fitness Equipment
- Surgical and Equipment
- Fitness Centers
- Weight Loss Programs
Global Weight Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Weight Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Men
- Women
Global Weight Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Weight Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Weight Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Weight Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Herbalife
- Weight Watchers
- ICON Health & Fitness
- Brunswick Corporation
- Nutrisystem
- Kellogg
- Johnson Health Tech
- Technogym
- Central Sports
- Planet Fitness
- Jenny Craig
- Atkins
- Amer Sports
- Town Sports
- Medifast
- Slimming World
- WillS
- Core Health & Fitness
- Golds Gym
- Pure Gym
- Rosemary Conley
- Fitness World
- Shuhua
- Qingdao Impulse
- Apollo Endosurgery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weight Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weight Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weight Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weight Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weight Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weight Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weight Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weight Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Weight Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Weight Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weight Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weight Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weight Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
