Weight Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Weight management refers to a new weight solution that professional doctors or dietitians give personalized plans of comprehensive nutrition, exercise, lifestyle and other elements according to the physical characteristics of customers, and carry out real-time monitoring and recording of food, water and exercise amount on the day.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weight Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Weight Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weight Management market was valued at 247680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 394870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Weight Loss Diet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weight Management include Herbalife, Weight Watchers, ICON Health & Fitness, Brunswick Corporation, Nutrisystem, Kellogg, Johnson Health Tech, Technogym and Central Sports, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weight Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weight Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Weight Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Weight Loss Diet

Fitness Equipment

Surgical and Equipment

Fitness Centers

Weight Loss Programs

Global Weight Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Weight Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Global Weight Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Weight Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weight Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weight Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Herbalife

Weight Watchers

ICON Health & Fitness

Brunswick Corporation

Nutrisystem

Kellogg

Johnson Health Tech

Technogym

Central Sports

Planet Fitness

Jenny Craig

Atkins

Amer Sports

Town Sports

Medifast

Slimming World

WillS

Core Health & Fitness

Golds Gym

Pure Gym

Rosemary Conley

Fitness World

Shuhua

Qingdao Impulse

Apollo Endosurgery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weight Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weight Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weight Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weight Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weight Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weight Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weight Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weight Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Weight Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Weight Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weight Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weight Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weight Management Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

