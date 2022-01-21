Pickleball Paddle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pickleball paddle is a type of tools that used in the sport of pickleball.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pickleball Paddle in global, including the following market information:

Global Pickleball Paddle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pickleball Paddle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pickleball Paddle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pickleball Paddle market was valued at 152.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 256.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer Core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pickleball Paddle include Escalade (Onix, Pickleball Now), Paddletek, Selkirk Sport, Pickleball Central, Pro-Lite, Gamma, Engage, Performance One Paddles (POP) and Franklin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pickleball Paddle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pickleball Paddle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pickleball Paddle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer Core

Nomex Core

Aluminum Core

Other

Global Pickleball Paddle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pickleball Paddle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Brand Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

E-Commerce

Other

Global Pickleball Paddle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pickleball Paddle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pickleball Paddle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pickleball Paddle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pickleball Paddle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pickleball Paddle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Escalade (Onix, Pickleball Now)

Paddletek

Selkirk Sport

Pickleball Central

Pro-Lite

Gamma

Engage

Performance One Paddles (POP)

Franklin

Head

Manta World Sport

