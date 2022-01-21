Orthodontic Archwire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Orthodontic archwire is a wire conforming to the alveolar or dental arch that can be used with dental braces as a source of force in correcting irregularities in the position of the teeth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthodontic Archwire in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orthodontic Archwire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthodontic Archwire market was valued at 174.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 211.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beta Titanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthodontic Archwire include Ormco, 3M Company, Dentsply, Henry Schien, American Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics, GC Orthodontics and Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orthodontic Archwire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beta Titanium

Nickel Titanium

Stainless Steel

Other

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Other

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthodontic Archwire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthodontic Archwire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthodontic Archwire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orthodontic Archwire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ormco

3M Company

Dentsply

Henry Schien

American Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics

GC Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

ACME Monaco

Patterson

Ultimate Wireforms

Forestadent

Dentaurum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orthodontic Archwire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orthodontic Archwire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orthodontic Archwire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orthodontic Archwire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orthodontic Archwire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orthodontic Archwire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orthodontic Archwire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orthodontic Archwire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orthodontic Archwire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orthodontic Archwire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthodontic Archwire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthodontic Archwire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthodontic Archwire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthodontic Archwire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthodontic Archwire Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

