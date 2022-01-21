Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An electrostatic chuck is a component inside semiconductor equipment that is used to hold the semiconductor wafer. In the IoT Society, the demand for semiconductor is growing, which in turn has led to annual increases in the need for installing semiconductor-manufacturing equipment.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following segments such as Coulomb Type Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck, Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck.

We have also segmented the market based on Application that include 300 mm Wafer, 200 mm Wafer, Other.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck in global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck market was valued at 236.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 292.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coulomb Type Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck include SHINKO, TOTO, Creative Technology Corporation, Kyocera, FM Industries, NTK CERATEC, Tsukuba Seiko, Applied Materials and II-VI M Cubed. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coulomb Type Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

300 mm Wafer

200 mm Wafer

Others

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SHINKO

TOTO

Creative Technology Corporation

Kyocera

FM Industries

NTK CERATEC

Tsukuba Seiko

Applied Materials

II-VI M Cubed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Players in Global Market

