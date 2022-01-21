Surgical Scalpel Blade Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Scalpel Blade in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Scalpel Blade companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Scalpel Blade market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Scalpel Blade include Swann-Morton, Hill-Rom, KAI Group, Feather, BD, Mani, Huaiyin Medical, Surgical Specialties and Shinva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Scalpel Blade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

High Grade Carbon Steel

Others

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Nursing Centres

Reference Laboratories

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Scalpel Blade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Scalpel Blade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Scalpel Blade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Scalpel Blade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swann-Morton

Hill-Rom

KAI Group

Feather

BD

Mani

Huaiyin Medical

Surgical Specialties

Shinva

SteriLance

Hu-Friedy

Ailee

Shanghai Surgical

Geister

B. Braun Melsungen AG

PL Medical Co., LLC.

Kawamoto Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Scalpel Blade Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Scalpel Blade Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Scalpel Blade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Scalpel Blade Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Scalpel Blade Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Scalpel Blade Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Scalpel Blade Companies

4 Sights by Product

