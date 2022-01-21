Silobag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silobag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silobag in global, including the following market information:
Global Silobag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silobag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Silobag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silobag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silobag include IPESA, GEM Silage Products, RKW Group, BagMan LLC, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD, Grain Bags Canada, Silo Bags International, Grain Storage Solutions and Quality Crops, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silobag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silobag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silobag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
Global Silobag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silobag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Grain Storage
- Forages Storage
- Fertilizers Storage
- Dried Fruits Storage
- Others
Global Silobag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silobag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silobag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silobag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silobag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Silobag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IPESA
- GEM Silage Products
- RKW Group
- BagMan LLC
- Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD
- Grain Bags Canada
- Silo Bags International
- Grain Storage Solutions
- Quality Crops
- Temudjin Flex-Pack BV
- Brain Chamber Polysacks PVT.Ltd
- GrainPro Philippines
- Hangzhou Xinguang Plastic Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silobag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silobag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silobag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silobag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silobag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silobag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silobag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silobag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silobag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silobag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silobag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silobag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silobag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silobag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silobag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silobag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silobag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyethylene (PE)
4.1.3 Polypropylene (PP)
4.2 By Type – Global Silobag Revenue & Forecasts
