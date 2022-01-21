Welding Fume Purifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Fume Purifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Welding Fume Purifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welding Fume Purifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Operator Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welding Fume Purifier include BOFA, Nederman, FUMEX, Weller, EUROVAC, Sentry Air Systems, Hakko, Quatro-air and UAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Welding Fume Purifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Operator Model

Double Operator Model

Multi-Operator Model

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Electronics

Metalworking

Others

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welding Fume Purifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welding Fume Purifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welding Fume Purifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Welding Fume Purifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOFA

Nederman

FUMEX

Weller

EUROVAC

Sentry Air Systems

Hakko

Quatro-air

UAS

Avani Environmental

RUPES

Bodi

Kaisen

Boorex

APT

Metcal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Fume Purifier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Welding Fume Purifier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Welding Fume Purifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Welding Fume Purifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Welding Fume Purifier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Fume Purifier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Welding Fume Purifier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Welding Fume Purifier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Welding Fume Purifier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Welding Fume Purifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Fume Purifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Fume Purifier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Fume Purifier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Fume Purifier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Fume Purifier Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

