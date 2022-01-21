Solid Control Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Control Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Control Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Control Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solid Control Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Control Equipment market was valued at 3224.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4677.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shale Shakers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Control Equipment include Halliburton Company, GE(Baker Hughes), Schlumberger, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Derrick Equipment Company, KOSUN Machinery, Elgin Separation Solutions, GN Solids Control and Brightway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Control Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Control Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Control Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shale Shakers

Mud Centrifuges

Desander & Desilter

Mud Cleaners

Others

Global Solid Control Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Control Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Solid Control Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Control Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Control Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Control Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Control Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solid Control Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Halliburton Company

GE(Baker Hughes)

Schlumberger

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Derrick Equipment Company

KOSUN Machinery

Elgin Separation Solutions

GN Solids Control

Brightway

KAYDEN INDUSTRIES

BRANDT

SWACO

