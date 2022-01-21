Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Set-Top Box (STB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Digital Cable TV STB

Satellite TV Digital STB

Digital STB for Terrestrial Broadcast Television

IPTV Network STB

OTT STB

Other

Segment by Application

Operator STB

Household STB

Commercial STB

By Company

CommScope (Arris)

Technicolor(Cisco)

Apple

Echostar

Humax

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Skyworth digital Technology Co.,Ltd

HUAWEI

JEZETEC

COSHIP

SICHUAN CHANGHONG

UNION MAN

YINHE ELECTRONICS

ZTE

HISENSE

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Digital Cable TV STB

1.2.3 Satellite TV Digital STB

1.2.4 Digital STB for Terrestrial Broadcast Television

1.2.5 IPTV Network STB

1.2.6 OTT STB

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Operator STB

1.3.3 Household STB

1.3.4 Commercial STB

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production

2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 China Taiwan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 South Korea

3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Set-Top Box (S

