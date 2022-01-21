Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pitch Based
- Viscose Staple Based
- Cellulosic Fiber
- Phenolic Resin
- Other ACF
Segment by Application
- Solvent Recovery
- Air Purification
- Water Treatment
- Catalyst Carrier
- Others
By Company
- Toyobo
- Kuraray
- Unitika
- Gunei Chem
- Evertech Envisafe Ecology
- Taiwan Carbon Technology
- Awa Paper
- HP Materials Solutions
- Sutong Carbon Fiber
- Jiangsu Tongkang
- Anhui Jialiqi
- Nantong Senyou
- Kejing Carbon Fiber
- Nantong Beierge
- Nantong Yongtong
- Xintong ACF
- Hailan Filtration Tech
- Sinocarb Carbon Fibers
- Nantong Jinheng
- Zichuan Carbon Fiber
Production by Region
- North America
- China
- Japan
- China Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pitch Based
1.2.3 Viscose Staple Based
1.2.4 Cellulosic Fiber
1.2.5 Phenolic Resin
1.2.6 Other ACF
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Solvent Recovery
1.3.3 Air Purification
1.3.4 Water Treatment
1.3.5 Catalyst Carrier
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production
2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 China
2.6 Japan
2.7 China Taiwan
3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Activa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414