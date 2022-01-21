Global Lipstick Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lipstick market is segmented by Type and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lipstick market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by End User for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Matte

Shimmer

Gloss

Lip Stain

Sheer

Others

Segment by End User

Age 10 to 20

Age 20 to 30

Age 30 to 40

Age 40 to 50

Above 50 years old

Others

By Company

LOreal Group

PG

Estee Lauder

Relvon

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

ROHTO

Beiersdorf

DHC

Johnson& Johnson

Avon

Jahwa

JALA

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lipstick Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Matte

1.2.3 Shimmer

1.2.4 Gloss

1.2.5 Lip Stain

1.2.6 Sheer

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by End User

1.3.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Growth Rate by End User, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Age 10 to 20

1.3.3 Age 20 to 30

1.3.4 Age 30 to 40

1.3.5 Age 40 to 50

1.3.6 Above 50 years old

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lipstick Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Lipstick Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lipstick Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Lipstick Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Lipstick Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Lipstick by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Lipstick Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Lipstick Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Lipstick Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Lipstick Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Lipstick Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Lipstick Sales Market Share by Manuf

