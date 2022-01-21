January 21, 2022

Global Chemical Anchors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 hour ago grandresearchstore

Chemical Anchors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemical Anchors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Injectable Adhensive Anchors
  • Capsule Adhensive Anchors

 

Segment by Application

  • Architecture
  • Highway
  • Bridge
  • Others

By Company

  • MKT FASTENING LLC
  • Powers Fasteners
  • HALFEN
  • Sika
  • Hilti
  • Simpson Strong Tie
  • FIXDEX Fastening
  • Henkel
  • ITW
  • Fischer
  • Chemfix Products Ltd
  • Mungo
  • RAWLPLUG
  • XuPu Fasteners
  • Saidong

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chemical Anchors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chemical Anchors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injectable Adhensive Anchors
1.2.3 Capsule Adhensive Anchors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chemical Anchors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architecture
1.3.3 Highway
1.3.4 Bridge
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chemical Anchors Production
2.1 Global Chemical Anchors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chemical Anchors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chemical Anchors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chemical Anchors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chemical Anchors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Indonesia
2.9 Thailand
3 Global Chemical Anchors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chemical Anchors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chemical Anchors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chemical Anchors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Chemical Anchors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Chemical Anchors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Chemical Anchors by Region (2023-2028

