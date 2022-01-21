January 21, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Polybutene-1 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
1 hour ago grandresearchstore

Polybutene-1 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Extrusion Grade PB-1
  • Injection Molding Grade PB-1
  • Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1

 

Segment by Application

  • Plumbing System
  • Packaging Material
  • Hot Melt Adhesives
  • Others

By Company

  • LyondellBasell
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Ylem Technology
  • Shandong Hongye Chemical

Production by Region

  • Netherland
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polybutene-1 Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extrusion Grade PB-1
1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade PB-1
1.2.4 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plumbing System
1.3.3 Packaging Material
1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polybutene-1 Production
2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polybutene-1 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polybutene-1 Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Netherland
2.5 Japan
2.6 South Korea
2.7 China
3 Global Polybutene-1 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polybutene-1 by Region (2023-2028)

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Outlook 2022

Global Polybutene Market Outlook 2022

Polybutene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Global Underwater Exploration Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 mins ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Aircraft Wheels Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

50 mins ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Aqua Ammonia Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

52 mins ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Global Underwater Exploration Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 mins ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Aircraft Wheels Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

50 mins ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Aqua Ammonia Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

52 mins ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Chemical Anchors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

56 mins ago grandresearchstore