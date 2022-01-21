Global Polybutene-1 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Polybutene-1 Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Polybutene-1 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Extrusion Grade PB-1
- Injection Molding Grade PB-1
- Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1
Segment by Application
- Plumbing System
- Packaging Material
- Hot Melt Adhesives
- Others
By Company
- LyondellBasell
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Ylem Technology
- Shandong Hongye Chemical
Production by Region
- Netherland
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polybutene-1 Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extrusion Grade PB-1
1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade PB-1
1.2.4 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plumbing System
1.3.3 Packaging Material
1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polybutene-1 Production
2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polybutene-1 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polybutene-1 Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Netherland
2.5 Japan
2.6 South Korea
2.7 China
3 Global Polybutene-1 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polybutene-1 by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Outlook 2022
Global Polybutene Market Outlook 2022