Global Polybutene-1 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polybutene-1 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutene-1 Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Extrusion Grade PB-1

1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade PB-1

1.2.4 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Plumbing System

1.3.3 Packaging Material

1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polybutene-1 Production

2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polybutene-1 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polybutene-1 Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Netherland

2.5 Japan

2.6 South Korea

2.7 China

3 Global Polybutene-1 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Polybutene-1 by Region (2023-2028)

