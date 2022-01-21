Global Battery Charging IC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Battery Charging IC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Charging IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Linear Battery Chargers

Switching Battery Chargers

Module Battery Chargers

Pulse Battery Chargers

SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

Segment by Application

Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

Lead Acid Battery

NiCd Battery

Others

By Company

TI

NXP

Analog Devices

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Toshiba

Vishay

STMicroelectronics

Diodes Incorporated

Microchip Technology

Maxim Integrated

Rohm

Torex

ON Semiconductor

Semtech

New Japan Radio

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Thailand

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Battery Charging IC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Battery Charging IC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Linear Battery Chargers

1.2.3 Switching Battery Chargers

1.2.4 ?Module Battery Chargers

1.2.5 Pulse Battery Chargers

1.2.6 SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

1.2.7 Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Battery Charging IC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

1.3.3 Lead Acid Battery

1.3.4 NiCd Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Battery Charging IC Production

2.1 Global Battery Charging IC Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Battery Charging IC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Battery Charging IC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Battery Charging IC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Battery Charging IC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Thailand

3 Global Battery Charging IC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Battery Charging IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Battery Charging IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Battery Charging I

