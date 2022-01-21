January 21, 2022

Global Expanded Polypropylene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Expanded Polypropylene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded Polypropylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Black Expanded Polypropylene
  • Gray Expanded Polypropylene
  • White Expanded Polypropylene
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Packaging Industry
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Goods

By Company

  • JSP
  • Kaneka
  • BASF
  • Hanwha
  • Bo Fan New Material
  • Wuxi Hi-Tec
  • Sinopec

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Expanded Polypropylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Expanded Polypropylene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Black Expanded Polypropylene
1.2.3 Gray Expanded Polypropylene
1.2.4 White Expanded Polypropylene
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Expanded Polypropylene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Expanded Polypropylene Production
2.1 Global Expanded Polypropylene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Expanded Polypropylene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Expanded Polypropylene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Expanded Polypropylene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Expanded Polypropylene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
2.7 Latin America
3 Global Expanded Polypropylene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Expanded Polypropylene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Expanded Polypropylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Expanded Polypropylene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Expanded Polypropylene Sales by Region

