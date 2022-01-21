Global Cold Chain Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cold Chain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Chain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

By Company

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

ColdEX

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Refrigerated Storage

1.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cold Chain Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Cold Chain Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Cold Chain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Cold Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Cold Chain Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Cold Chain Industry Trends

2.3.2 Cold Chain Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cold Chain Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cold Chain Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Cold Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain Revenue

3.4 Global Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio

