January 21, 2022

Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Powder
  • Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Solution

 

Segment by Application

  • Composites
  • Adhesive
  • Moldings
  • Others

By Company

  • Evonik
  • Hexcel
  • Huntsman
  • Solvay
  • HOS-Technik
  • Renegade Materials(Tenjin)
  • ABROL
  • Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech
  • Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
  • MCCFC

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • China
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Powder
1.2.3 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Solution
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Composites
1.3.3 Adhesive
1.3.4 Moldings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Production
2.1 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 India
3 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales by Region
