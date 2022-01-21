Global Financial Leasing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Financial Leasing Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Financial Leasing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Financial Leasing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sale and Leaseback
- Direct Leasing
- Leveraged Lease
- Straight Lease and Modified Lease
- Primary and Secondary Lease
Segment by Application
- Information and Communication Equipment
- Transport Equipment
- Construction Equipment
- Industrial equipment
- General machinery equipment
- Medical equipment
- Other
By Company
- CDB Leasing
- ICBC Financial Leasing
- BOC Aviation
- Minsheng Financial Leasing
- CMB Financial Leasing
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
