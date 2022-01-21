January 21, 2022

Global Glutamine (Gln) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 hours ago grandresearchstore

Glutamine (Gln) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glutamine (Gln) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Nutraceutical Grade
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Nutraceutical Use
  • Pharmaceutical Use
  • Others

By Company

  • Ajinomoto
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin
  • Daesang
  • Meihua
  • Fufeng
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glutamine (Gln) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glutamine (Gln) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Nutraceutical Grade
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glutamine (Gln) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Nutraceutical Use
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Use
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glutamine (Gln) Production
2.1 Global Glutamine (Gln) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glutamine (Gln) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glutamine (Gln) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glutamine (Gln) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glutamine (Gln) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South America
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Glutamine (Gln) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glutamine (Gln) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glutamine (Gln) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glutamine (Gln) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glutamine (Gln) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glutamine (Gln) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Glutamine (Gln) by Region (2023-2028)

