Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Targeted RNA Sequencing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Targeted RNA Sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Exome Sequencing
- Enrichment Sequencing
- Amplicon Sequencing
Segment by Application
- Research Institutes
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Biotechnology Company
- Diagnostic Lab
By Company
- Thermo Fisher
- Illumina
- Roche Holdings
- BGI
- Eurofins
- LabCorp
- Berry Genomics
- Macrogen
- GENEWIZ
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Exome Sequencing
1.2.3 Enrichment Sequencing
1.2.4 Amplicon Sequencing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Research Institutes
1.3.3 Hospitals & Clinics
1.3.4 Biotechnology Company
1.3.5 Diagnostic Lab
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Targeted RNA Sequencing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Targeted RNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Targeted RNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Targeted RNA Sequencing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Targeted RNA Sequencing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Targeted
