Global Fasteners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Fasteners market is segmented by Material and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fasteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Material and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Material
- Steel Fasteners
- Cooper Fasteners
- Aluminum Fasteners
- Other Material
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Machinery
- Construction
- MRO
- Other
By Company
- Shanghai Prime Machinery
- Gem-Year
- Boltun
- Changshu City Standard Parts
- Xingyi Fasteners
- Jiaxing Brother
- Ningbo Jinding
- Zhejiang Zhapu
- Tianbao Fastener
- Tong Hwei
- Ruibiao
- SHBC
- Xinxing Fasteners
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fasteners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Material
1.2.1 Global Fasteners Market Size by Material, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Fasteners
1.2.3 Cooper Fasteners
1.2.4 Aluminum Fasteners
1.2.5 Other Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fasteners Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Machinery
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 MRO
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fasteners Production
2.1 Global Fasteners Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fasteners Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fasteners Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fasteners Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fasteners Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fasteners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fasteners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fasteners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fasteners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fasteners Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fasteners Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Fasteners by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Fasteners Revenue by Region
