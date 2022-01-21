Global Agricultural Insurance Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Agricultural Insurance Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Agricultural Insurance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Crop/MPCI
- Crop/Hail
- Livestock
- Others
Segment by Distribution Channel
- Bancassurance
- Digital & Direct Channel
- Broker
- Agency
By Company
- PICC
- Zurich
- Chubb
- Sompo
- QBE
- China United Property Insurance
- Agriculture Insurance Company of India
- AXA
- American Financial Group
- Everest Re Group
- Tokio Marine
- Prudential
- AIG
- Farmers Mutual Hail
- New India Assurance
- SCOR
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Crop/MPCI
1.2.3 Crop/Hail
1.2.4 Livestock
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bancassurance
1.3.3 Digital & Direct Channel
1.3.4 Broker
1.3.5 Agency
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Agricultural Insurance Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Agricultural Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Agricultural Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Agricultural Insurance Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Agricultural Insurance Industry Trends
2.3.2 Agricultural Insurance Market Drivers
2.3.3 Agricultural Insurance Market Challenges
2.3.4 Agricultural Insurance Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Agricultural Insurance Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Insurance Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
