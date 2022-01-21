Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Patient Temperature Management Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patient Temperature Management Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Patient Warming Systems
- Patient Cooling Systems
Segment by Application
- Operating Room
- ICU
- Emergency Room
- Others
By Company
- 3M Healthcare
- ZOLL Medical
- Medtronic (Covidien)
- Stryker
- C. R. Bard
- Smiths Medical
- Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)
- The 37Company
- Mennen Medical
- Inspiration
- Geratherm Medical
- Healthcare 21
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Patient Temperature Management Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Patient Warming Systems
1.2.3 Patient Cooling Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Operating Room
1.3.3 ICU
1.3.4 Emergency Room
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Patient Temperature Management Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin Ame
