Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PAC Powder
- PAC Liquid
Segment by Application
- Paper Making
- Industrial Water Treatment
- Municipal Water Treatment
- Sewage Systems
- Others
By Company
- Kemira
- Feralco Group
- Venator
- Jianheng Industry
- PT Lautan Luas Tbk
- Taki Chemical
- Yiqing
- GEO
- Aditya Birla
- Tenor Chemical
- Ixom
- Neel Chem
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
- USALCO
- Holland Company
- Central Glass
- Ak-Kim
- Andhra Sugars
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PAC Powder
1.2.3 PAC Liquid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper Making
1.3.3 Industrial Water Treatment
1.3.4 Municipal Water Treatment
1.3.5 Sewage Systems
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Production
2.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 Japan
2.9 China
2.10 India
2.11 Australia
3 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 G
