January 21, 2022

Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

4 hours ago grandresearchstore

Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Signal Processing
  • Data Processing
  • Image Recognition

 

Segment by Application

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • IT & Telecom
  • Automotive
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • IBM Corp
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Samsung Group
  • Intel Corp
  • General Vision
  • Applied Brain Research Inc
  • BrainChip Holdings

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Signal Processing
1.2.3 Data Processing
1.2.4 Image Recognition
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 IT & Telecom
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production
2.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

