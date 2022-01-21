January 21, 2022

Junction Field Effect Transistor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Junction Field Effect Transistor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Junction Field Effect Transistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • N Type Junction Field Effect Transistor
  • P Type Junction Field Effect Transistor

Segment by Application

  • Electronics
  • Automobile
  • Aerospace
  • Others

By Company

  • Calogic
  • ON Semiconductor
  • NXP
  • Vishay
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Infineon
  • Panasonic
  • Toshiba
  • Cental Semiconductor

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Junction Field Effect Transistor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 N Type Junction Field Effect Transistor
1.2.3 P Type Junction Field Effect Transistor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Production
2.1 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Junction Field Effect Transistor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

