January 21, 2022

Near Field Communication Chips Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Near Field Communication Chips market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Near Field Communication Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 64 Bytes
  • 168 Bytes
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Medical
  • Others

By Company

  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Broadcom Corporation
  • Texas Instruments Inc
  • Qualcomm Inc
  • STMicroelectronics
  • MediaTek Inc
  • Mstar Semiconductor Inc
  • AMS AG
  • Sony Corporation
  • Marvell technology Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Near Field Communication Chips Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication Chips Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 64 Bytes
1.2.3 168 Bytes
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication Chips Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Near Field Communication Chips Production
2.1 Global Near Field Communication Chips Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Near Field Communication Chips Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Near Field Communication Chips Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Near Field Communication Chips Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Near Field Communication Chips Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Near Field Communication Chips Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Near Field Communication Chips Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Near Field Communication Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Near Field Communication Chips Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

