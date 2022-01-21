Baluns Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Baluns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Baluns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Silicon Baluns

Non-Silicon Baluns

Segment by Application

EMI/RFI Filtering

LED Lighting

Data Converters

Others

By Company

On Semiconductor

Stats ChipPAC

STMicroelectronics

Murata

Johanson Technology

Onchip Devices

AFSC

Infineon

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Baluns Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Baluns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Silicon Baluns

1.2.3 Non-Silicon Baluns

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Baluns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 EMI/RFI Filtering

1.3.3 LED Lighting

1.3.4 Data Converters

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Baluns Production

2.1 Global Baluns Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Baluns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Baluns Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Baluns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Baluns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Baluns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Baluns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Baluns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Baluns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Baluns Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Baluns Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Baluns by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Baluns Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Baluns Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Baluns Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

