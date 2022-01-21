Baluns Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Baluns Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Baluns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Baluns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Silicon Baluns
- Non-Silicon Baluns
Segment by Application
- EMI/RFI Filtering
- LED Lighting
- Data Converters
- Others
By Company
- On Semiconductor
- Stats ChipPAC
- STMicroelectronics
- Murata
- Johanson Technology
- Onchip Devices
- AFSC
- Infineon
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Baluns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Baluns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicon Baluns
1.2.3 Non-Silicon Baluns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Baluns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 EMI/RFI Filtering
1.3.3 LED Lighting
1.3.4 Data Converters
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Baluns Production
2.1 Global Baluns Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Baluns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Baluns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Baluns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Baluns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Baluns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Baluns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Baluns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Baluns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Baluns Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Baluns Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Baluns by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Baluns Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Baluns Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Baluns Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
