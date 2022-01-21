Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Vinyl Ester Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Ester Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Others
Segment by Application
- FRP Products
- Anticorrosive Coatings
- Concrete Lining
- Binder
- Others
By Company
- Polynt-Reichhold
- INEOS
- Aliancys
- SWANCOR
- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.
- Fuchem
- Showa Denko
- Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd.
- Interplastic Corporation
- Changzhou Tianma Group
- Nord Composites
- Hexion
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Ester Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.3 Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.4 Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.5 High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.6 Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.7 PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 FRP Products
1.3.3 Anticorrosive Coatings
1.3.4 Concrete Lining
1.3.5 Binder
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 201
