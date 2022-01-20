January 20, 2022

Global Retail IDC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Retail IDC market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail IDC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Small Sized Data Centers
  • Medium Sized Data Centers

 

Segment by Application

  • IT and Telecommunication
  • BFSI
  • Government & Public
  • Energy
  • Retail Solution
  • Others

By Company

  • Equinix
  • Digital Realty
  • NTT Communications
  • KDDI
  • China Telecom
  • China Unicom
  • 21Vianet Group
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • CoreSite
  • CyrusOne
  • Sinnet

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Retail IDC Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Small Sized Data Centers
1.2.3 Medium Sized Data Centers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Retail IDC Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IT and Telecommunication
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Government & Public
1.3.5 Energy
1.3.6 Retail Solution
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Retail IDC Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Retail IDC Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Retail IDC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Retail IDC Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Retail IDC Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Retail IDC Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Retail IDC Industry Trends
2.3.2 Retail IDC Market Drivers
2.3.3 Retail IDC Market Challenges
2.3.4 Retail IDC Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Retail IDC Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Retail IDC Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Retail IDC Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Retail IDC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Reta

